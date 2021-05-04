AUBURN — Auburn Main Street is joining Main Street America and Indiana Office of Rural and Community Affairs to celebrate National Small Business Week May 3-8.
“We are thrilled to shine some light on all of our small businesses throughout Auburn this week,” said Ann Finchum, executive director of Auburn Main Street.
National Small Business Week 2021 kicked off Monday with #MentionMonday, where the public was encouraged to tag favorite local businesses.
Today is #TakeOutTuesday, when community members are encouraged to order takeout from their favorite Auburn establishments and tag them on social media.
Wednesday is #WelcomeWednesday, when people are encouraged to shop or use a service from an Auburn business that they have not visited before.
Thursday is #ThankfulThursday, with community members being asked to thank a local small business by leaving a positive review and referring a friend.
Friday will be May’s First Friday, when the public is invited to visit downtown for late-night shopping, family-friendly activities, live entertainment, homegrown culinary delights, locally crafted beverages, and much more.
Saturday is #ShopForMom with shopping downtown Auburn for Mother’s Day gifts.
The mission of Auburn Main Street is to collaborate with the community to promote, advance and preserve a vibrant downtown. For more information, check out social media @AuburnMainStreet and AuburnMainStreet.org.
