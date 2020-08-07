AUBURN — A woman led Auburn Police on a high-speed chase through south Auburn and then southeast to St. Joe, where she was arrested late Thursday afternoon, Poiice Chief Martin D. McCoy said.
The chase reached speeds of 100 mph, while a child passenger reportedly waved at bystanders for help.
April Harrington, 41, of St. Joe was incarcerated at the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn on charges of resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent, Level 6 felonies, and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor, police said.
The chase began at approximately 5 p.m. when an Auburn Police officer attempted to stop a white 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix.
The Auburn officer spotted the vehicle at the intersection of Grandstaff Drive and 7th Street in west Auburn. Police said that as the car passed the officer’s location, it appeared that a juvenile female passenger was attempting to get the officer’s attention.
The officer followed the vehicle and learned its registration was false and fictitious, the news release said. The officer made a traffic stop in the area of 15th Street and Grandstaff, and as the officer was approaching the car on foot, the driver sped off.
The officer pursued the vehicle through the south side of Auburn, where the driver disregarded several stop signs and traveled at speeds of approximately 55 mph, McCoy said. According to police radio traffic, at one point the driver cut across the grass through Memorial Park on the city’s southeast side.
The car continued through Auburn and then headed southeast for 10 miles on C.R. 46-A, where it reached speeds of approximately 100 mph, police said.
The car eventually stopped in the backyard of a residence in the 500 block of Washington Street in St. Joe, where Harrington was taken into custody. Police then determined that Harrington lived at the residence.
The girl who was riding as Harrington’s passenger was unharmed and was released at the scene to her father, police said. Radio traffic indicated the girl was 10 years old.
An Auburn Police K-9 made a free-air sniff of the car and gave a positive alert, McCoy said. A search of the vehicle reportedly found a small amount of marijuana and 48 controlled-substance pills. Police said Harrington had a driver’s license that is suspended with a prior conviction and had no insurance on the car.
