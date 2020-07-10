AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The patients are ages 25 and 42, and both are reported to be recovering at home.
The new cases raise the county’s total to 170 cases. The average in June was four new cases per day, but the pace has slowed to only 11 cases in the first 10 days of July.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 168 patients is 43 years. Only 37 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years. Only nine of the 170 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19: a 71-year-old whose death was reported June 22; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported June 18; a 79-year-old man whose death was reported June 15; and a 65-year-old man who died April 13.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Additionally, please continue to wear a face mask in public settings,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
State cases surge
Across the state, Indiana’s COVID-19 activity is heading in the wrong direction, with the daily positivity rate rising again and the state posting the highest number of single-day cases since May 6.
State officials had aired concerns about short-term upticks in new cases and positivity, trends that are becoming more prominent every day and showing Indiana is continuing to lose ground it made throughout June.
As of Friday’s report from the Indiana State Department of Health, the state logged 725 new cases, the highest single-day total since May 6 and the fourth-highest single-day total ever. Indiana has logged more than 700 cases in a given day only five times since March.
The high case count also came on another day of high positivity — the percentage of total tests returned positive. On Friday, the positivity rate was 8.77%, the highest since June 3.
Indiana’s positivity rate has been trending upward for about the last 2 1/2 weeks after hitting an all-time low of 3% on June 22.
Friday was also a milestone day for Indiana, as the state passed 50,000 total known cases of COVID-19, sitting at 50,300. To date, Indiana has also logged 2,555 total deaths, while about 550,000 Hoosiers have been tested at least once for COVID-19.
The 50,300 cases represent about 0.75% of the total Hoosier population, although it’s possible total actual cases could be up to 10 times higher, since many cases are undetected either because a person is not tested or because they are carrying asymptomatically. About 45% of all cases are asymptomatic, according to statewide studies.
While cases are starting to rise again, Indiana’s death rate remains in decline, with fewer deaths recorded daily compared to two months ago.
Hospitalizations have increased slightly in the last two weeks, and longtime averages show that about 18% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 end up dying after being admitted.
Indiana slowed its reopening plan on early signs of upticks in cases, hospital admissions and positivity rate, entering Stage 4.5 on July 4 instead of a full reopening in Stage 5.
Locally, Noble County increased nine cases, passing the 500 mark all-time to sit at 501 total cases. Steuben County increased by three to 136. LaGrange County was unchanged from the day prior, sitting at 482 total.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area, holding at 28 for Noble County, nine for LaGrange County, four in DeKalb County and two in Steuben County.
