AUBURN — Auburn Main Street is continuing its campaign to raise $20,000 to be used for downtown revitalization.
AMS began the campaign about a month ago. If it raises $20,000, the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority will grant matching funds.
AMS will use the funds to complete two new murals and purchase new banners for downtown.
“The mural project is intended to enhance and beautify the space and inspire a sense of community,” said Ashlee Fandanca, AMS executive director. “We have already seen an increase in visitors to our downtown with the two murals we have implemented this year.”
“This process of connecting our community through art began years ago and is part of the city revitalization plan,” said Eldon Byler, president of AMS. “We are excited to see these murals come to fruition with the help of our community, DeKalb High School New Tech, downtown building owners, and the City of Auburn, who has always supported our efforts.”
Donations may be made directly to crowdfunding campaign Patronicity.com, dropped into donation jars at downtown businesses, or mailed to AMS at P.O. Box 6076, Auburn, IN 46706.
