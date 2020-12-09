Thursday
5-8 p.m. — Auburn Main Street Girls' Night Out, downtown Auburn.
Friday
6-8 p.m. — Santa on the Go, a drive-through lights event with Santa and Mrs. Claus, at Eckhart Park, 1500 S. Cedar St., Auburn; free admission.
Saturday
10 a.m. to noon — Donuts With Santa, Westedge Mall, Auburn. The first 300 children will receive a doughnut, beverage and a craft. The event is free. Masks will be required.
6-8 p.m. — Santa on the Go, a drive-through lights event with Santa and Mrs. Claus, at Eckhart Park, 1500 S. Cedar St., Auburn; free admission.
Sunday
6-8 p.m. — Santa on the Go, a drive-through lights event with Santa and Mrs. Claus, at Eckhart Park, 1500 S. Cedar St., Auburn; free admission.
Monday
3-7 p.m. — Soup for the Soul, Sandra D’s Italian Garden, 1330 S. Main St., Auburn, drive-through orders only. Donations go to the Woodburn Christian Children’s Home, which has been helping DeKalb County children and families since 1972.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — American Red Cross Blood Drive at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
