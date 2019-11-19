AUBURN — A walk-in flu vaccine clinic will take place Tuesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 2–4 p.m. at the DeKalb County Health Department. 220 E. 7th St., Auburn.
The department will administer regular flu vaccine to people age 6 months and older on a first come, first served basis until the vaccine is gone. Flu vaccinations will be the only shots available.
