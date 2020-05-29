AUBURN — Downtown Auburn’s third mural, “Impressionism Tunnel” is finished and ready for all to view and enjoy.
The mural on the Barc Avenue Pet Grooming building at the southeast corner of Main and 6th streets was created for the Auburn Main Street organization by artists Amy Buchs and Dave Schlemmer. They also created the downtown district’s first two murals, depicting a steering wheel and dashboard of a classic automobile and a monarch butterfly theme.
“We submitted several designs and are happy that this one, called ‘Impressionism Tunnel,’ was chosen by hundreds of people through Facebook voting. It is the most dramatic and it makes the wall disappear and be replaced by an imaginary space,” Buchs said.
“The design came from distorting the curve and extending the depth of an existing image. After stretching the front of the tunnel out to both ends of the mural and curving the middle to one side, the lighting was altered to make a distant glow. I had no idea how we would get these drastic curves on to the wall, but Dave Schlemmer devised a method of plotting important coordinates.”
Due to the roughness of the wall, paintbrushes and rollers were out of the question, Buchs said.
“After thinning, straining and practicing on plywood, the gravity-fed sprayers worked fine. Changing colors was time-consuming. So we approached it like a needlepoint and did one color all over the mural before switching. This worked well at the beginning, but not so well when making necessary revisions and improvements,” Buchs added.
She explained that impressionism is all about light and happens when the artist makes the light phenomenon more important than the realness of the subject.
Some fun things to look at, Buchs said, are the rays of light pouring in from above; the exaggerated use of yellows, oranges, pinks and purples; the dappled light spots on the path; and colorful rim lighting up high changing into spots of color sprinkled in the distance.
“We notice many families enjoying walks around town,” Buchs said. “Some stop and express their love for Auburn and all that goes on. That makes us feel lucky to contribute in this way.”
