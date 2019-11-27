AUBURN — The second annual Community Art Exhibit will take place Nov. 29-Dec 29 in the Commons at Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St.
The exhibit opens with a reception serving hors d’oeuvres Friday from 6-7 p.m.
The DeKalb County Community Orchestra will perform Friday from 6-7 p.m., followed by a free concert featuring Siberian Solstice, a Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute band from northwest Ohio, from 7-8:30 p.m.
The art show will offer prizes for best of show, best middle school or high school exhibit, best child exhibit and best adult exhibit. A people’s choice award will be given for the exhibit that raises the most money through donations to a local charity.
