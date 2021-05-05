AUBURN — Downtown Auburn could have a makeover in its future, Mayor Mike Ley revealed Tuesday.
Ley is planning a program to replace sidewalks and curbs in all downtown areas that need them, he told the Auburn Common Council at a meeting in City Hall.
Ley said his administration will be refining the plan over the next couple of months.
The new sidewalks would include inlaid decorative pavers, trees and tree grates, benches and bicycle racks, he said.
The project could be funded by the city Redevelopment Commission with tax-increment revenue, which uses taxes on new development. The city recently added the downtown to zones where the money can be spent.
An even more extensive makeover could be in the works for the 100 block of West 8th Street, directly west of the courthouse. Ley said it could be the scene of a streetscape project similar to 6th Street. He hopes it could be financed in the same way as 6th Streeet, using a state grant from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The 8th Street project would include rebuilding the street and installing new sewer, water and electrical service lines, Ley said.
The city would hire a contractor for both the downtown sidewalks and 8th Street makeover. Ley said those projects are too big for the city’s new sidewalk replacement crew.
Discussion of the one-year-old sidewalk replacement program led to Ley’s revelations about his downtown plans.
Councilman Jim Finchum complained that the city’s sidewalk crew had replaced a sidewalk on a commercial property.
“It was meant strictly for residential properties,” Finchum said about the program. It is designed to encourage homeowners to replace their old sidewalks at a substantial savings by providing free labor from the city’s crew.
Ley agreed with Finchum’s suggestion that rules for the sidewalk program need to be clarified.
The mayor said that since March 1, the sidewalk program has had 54 applicants, which is nearing its capacity for 2021.
“It’s just so exciting that the community grabbed ahold of this and embraced it,” Ley said.
Finchum also suggested that the Common Council may want to consider hiring its own lawyer to reduce the workload on city attorney W. Erik Weber and provide a second set of eyes on legal issues.
The council passed four ordinances on second and final reading.
One ordinance confirms the city’s intention to buy the county highway department property of approximately 5.5 acres in order to expand neighboring Eckhart Park.
The DeKalb County Commissioners have indicated they are willing to sell the land for its appraised value of $305,000, but not until they have secured a new home for the highway department.
The county is taking steps to buy a 15-acre site at the east edge of Waterloo for the highway department. Commissioner Todd Sanders said Monday that the commissioners need to make sure they will be allowed to build new structures on that property, which lies along the east bank of Cedar Creek.
If the Waterloo land sale falls through for any reason, commissioners probably would move the highway department to the county farm property at the west edge of Auburn, Sanderson said. That already is the site of the one-year-old Community Corrections Center and is under consideration as the location for a new county jail.
The Auburn council on Tuesday also approved issuing a $4.31 million bond. It would refinance $2.25 million of existing debt from 2011, leaving approximately $2.1 million for new projects.
The plan takes advantage of an expected interest rate of 1.3% for the new bond. The 2011 bond bears interest rates of 4% to 4.75%, and refinancing it will save a total savings of $300,000, council members heard last month.
The bond ordinance’s text includes a list of possible uses for the $2.1 million: available downtown building(s); various parcels needed for a public parking lot; the DeKalb County highway garage property; parcels for a temporary parking lot in the downtown area; pond/acreage along I-69 and S.R. 8; parcels for a city street department campus; and “acquiring, constructing and equipping certain various public improvements consisting of all or any portion of renovations related to the City Hall and street department projects and street improvement projects in the city.”
Auburn’s council also vacated a 22.5-by-70-foot right-of-way bordering the east side of 317 W. 7th St. that never was developed as a street. Ownership will go to the property owner, Good Holdings LLC, which has been maintaining the land.
