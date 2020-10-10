FORT WAYNE — Just a month after the start of Make It Your Own Mural Fest, the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne announce the launch of the Make It Your Own Mural Trail.
The trail encourages residents and visitors alike to travel across northeast Indiana to visit murals and stop to eat, shop and enjoy time in each community.
Individuals can access Make it Your Own Mural Trail materials by visiting the website, neindiana.com/mural-festival/mural-fest-trail, and downloading a Mural Trail guide.
“Make It Your Own Mural Fest created momentum in northeast Indiana around public art and quality of place, and we believe this initiative will have a long-term impact on our region. Now with the Make It Your Own Mural Trail, we have a unique, positive story to keep the momentum going, generate national media attention and attract and retain talent to support existing and new businesses,” said Susan Mendenhall, president of Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne.
While traveling the Make It Your Own Mural Trail, individuals are also encouraged to participate in the photo contest with over $2,500 in prizes to regional businesses and restaurants. More information about the five regional prize packages is available on the website, https://neindiana.com/mural-festival/make-it-your-own-mural-fest-photo-contest.
People can participate by taking a photo with any of the 11 Make It Your Own Murals located throughout Northeast Indiana and sharing the photo on Facebook or Instagram with three hashtags by Sunday, Oct. 18. To win one of five prize packages, contest entrants must like the Regional Partnership’s Facebook and Instagram, tag a friend and publicly post the photo on Facebook or Instagram with the following hashtags #MakeItYourOwnNEI #NEIpride #yes. For inspiration and a look at all 11 murals, watch the Mural Fest video at https://neindiana.com/mural-festival.
