AUBURN — Delivery services to Eckhart Public Library will be interrupted in September as the State Library transitions back to NOW Courier Service for its Info Express deliveries.
There will be no Info Express deliveries made from Sept. 1-18. Info Express moves library materials between libraries in the Evergreen Indiana Library system. During this time, staff and patrons will be unable to place outside holds on items or request items through Interlibrary Loan.
