AUBURN — A Butler man Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for child molesting by DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm.
Robert Kissinger, of the 5600 block of C.R. 12, was found guilty of the Level 1 felony after a July jury trial in circuit court.
He was accused of molesting a child less than age 14 when he was age 36-38.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause filed by DeKalb County Police Detective Brady Thomas, the victim told police Kissinger touched her and placed her hands on him multiple times. The acts took place between Feb. 1, 2017, and Oct. 31, 2018, according to court documents.
During Monday’s sentencing hearing, the court heard testimony from a character witness, who described Kissinger as his friend and someone with a good work ethic.
“He helped me out,” the witness said.
“He was like a dad to me for sure, with his arms wide open.”
Kissinger’s attorney, Kevin Likes, said Kissinger maintains his innocence.
His said Kissinger’s criminal history “appears to be zero,” prior to the case at hand.
He said it is rare for a person to be sitting in court on a first charge that is a Level 1 felony.
Likes said Kissinger has a support network of friends and family, has led a law-abiding life, and could respond affirmatively to probation if any portion of his sentence was suspended.
While 30 years is the presumptive sentence for a Level 1 felony, Likes said he believed there were mitigators in Kissinger’s case that would allow the court to impose something lower. The lowest non-suspendable sentence would be 20 years, Likes noted.
DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner took exception with Likes’ suggested mitigating factors.
On Kissinger’s lack of criminal history, she said that child molesters rarely have a criminal record.
She said that while Kissinger might had family support, that does not mean that he is going to rehabilitate.
She said evidence was given at trial that the first time he molested the victim was on New Year’s Eve before she turned 12.
“That was clear at trial,” she added.
She said Kissinger targeted the victim, cultivated and groomed her and molested her multiple times.
In a pre-sentence report, the DeKalb County Probation Department recommended a sentence of 35 years.
In imposing the sentence, Grimm said the 30-year presumptive sentence was appropriate. He also found Kissinger to be a sexually violent predator.
Grimm went on to grant Kissinger’s request to appoint legal representation in filing either a motion to correct error or in an appeal.
