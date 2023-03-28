One driver hurt in Sunday crash
AUBURN — A Garrett teen complained of head pain in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:16 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of S.R. 8 and Smaltz Way, Auburn Police reported.
Elia E. Tapia, 18, of Garrett, complained of head pain, according to a crash report. Tapia was examined by Parkview EMS medics before being released.
Tapia was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt when she apparently rear-ended a stopped 2015 Chrysler 200, driven by Lauren Z. Tinkler, 18, also of Garrett.
Tinkler told police she was stopped at the stop sign when the crash occurred. Tinkler was not injured.
Police estimated total damage to both vehicles to be between $2,501-$5,000.
