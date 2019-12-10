AUBURN — The DeKalb Community Holiday Sing will start at 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Community members are invited to sing classic holiday carols with singers from DeKalb High School choirs to ring in the holiday season.
At 6 p.m., anyone who is interested may go caroling with the choirs in the city of Auburn.
Admission is free, and people of all ages and singing abilities are welcome, said Joshua Doubblestein, director of choirs at DeKalb High School.
