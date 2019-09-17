AUBURN — DeKalb County Shooting Sports will offer Introduction to Shooting Sports Tuesdays, Oct.1, 8 and 15 from 7-9 p.m. at the Exhibit Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
The class is for students currently in grades 3-12. The cost is $50 per person.
DeKalb County Shooting Sports offers many opportunities for youth to learn safe gun-handling skills and sound fundamentals of shooting under the guidance of knowledgeable adult volunteers, the organization said. The classes are an introduction into the shooting sports disciplines provided throughout the 4-H year.
Participants have an opportunity to try air pistol, air rifle and archery. All equipment is provided. The cost includes 4-H membership and a free class in 4-H shooting sports for the current year. For four or more participants in the same immediate family, the cost is reduced to $35 per person.
For more information, contact dekalb.shootingsports@gmail.com or visit the DeKalb County Extension Office at 215 E. 9th St., Auburn, to register and pay the fee.
