INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has temporarily suspended three Hoosier judges who were involved in a fight in downtown Indianapolis, during which two of them were shot.
An order released Tuesday says the Supreme Court justices imposed the suspensions after finding that Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs and Crawford County Judge Sabrina Bell engaged in judicial misconduct during the May 1 fight outside a fast-food restaurant.
The order says all three were intoxicated “and behaving in an injudicious manner” when a night of bar-hopping led to the fight in which Adams and Jacobs were shot. The fight led to criminal charges against Adams and two other men.
Under the court’s order, Adams will serve a 60-day unpaid suspension ending Jan. 12, 2020, and Jacobs and Bell will serve 30-day unpaid suspensions ending Dec. 22.
In its decision, the court noted that on the evening of April 30, the judges traveled to Indianapolis to attend the Spring Judicial College the next day. After checking into their hotel rooms, they spent the evening socializing with other judicial officers and drinking alcoholic beverages.
At around 12:30 a.m. they and Clark Circuit Court Magistrate William Dawkins met at a local bar, where they continued to drink. At around 3 a.m., the group walked to a strip club and tried to enter, but found it was closed, the court noted.
The group then walked to a nearby White Castle restaurant. While Dawkins went inside, the other three judges stood outside the restaurant.
At around 3:17 a.m., Alfredo Vazquez and Brandon Kaiser drove past the group and shouted something out of the vehicle’s window. Bell extended her middle finger to Vazquez and Kaiser, who pulled into the White Castle parking lot and got out of the vehicle, the court found.
“Judge Bell, who was intoxicated, has no memory of the incident, but concedes that the security camera video shows her making the gesture,” the court said in its decision.
“A heated verbal altercation ensued, with all participants yelling, using profanity, and making dismissive, mocking, or insolent gestures toward the other group,” the court said.
At no time did the judges move to another location in the parking lot to avoid a confrontation or de-escalate the conflict, the court found.
After a verbal exchange between Bell and Vazquez, a physical confrontation ensued.
“At one point, Judge Jacobs had Kaiser contained on the ground. With his fist raised back, Judge Jacobs said, ‘OK, OK, we’re done, we’re done,’ or ‘This is over. Tell me this is over,’ or words to that effect. At another point during the confrontation, Judge Adams kicked Kaiser in the back. The confrontation ended when Kaiser pulled out a gun, shot Judge Adams once, and shot Judge Jacobs twice,” the court said.
Adams and Jacobs were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their serious injuries.
Bell remained on the scene to speak to police and was later taken to the police station to give a recorded statement. She told police she did not remember what she said to Vazquez of Kaiser or what started the physical altercations.
She told police, “I’m afraid that I said something to them first, I don’t know,” the court found.
She also stated, “I’m not denying that I said something or egged it on ... because I drink ... I mean, I fully acknowledge that I drink and get mouthy, and I’m fiery and I’m feisty, but if I would have ever thought for a second that they were gonna fight or that that guy had a gun on him, I would never, never ...” the court noted.
On Sept. 29, Adams pleaded guilty to Class A misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury and was sentenced to 365 days in jail, with 363 days suspended.
In its decision, the court found the judges’ “alcohol-fueled actions” fell far short of the Code of Judicial Conduct’s directive to “aspire at all time to conduct that ensures the greatest possible public confidence in their independence, impartiality, integrity and competence.”
The court found that their actions “were not merely embarrassing on a personal level; they discredited the entire Indiana judiciary.”
“While in town to attend a statewide educational conference for judicial officers, 10 hours before the program convened (the judges) walked the streets of downtown Indianapolis in a heavily intoxicated state. When Judge Bell extended her middle finger to a passing vehicle, neither Judge Adams nor Judge Jacobs discouraged the provocation or removed themselves from the situation. Instead all three (judges) joined in a profane verbal altercation that quickly turned into physical violence and ended in gunfire, and in doing so, gravely undermined public trust in the dignity and decency of Indiana’s judiciary,” the court found.
