AUBURN — Crews will be working on several streets in Auburn over the next few days, the Auburn Street Department said.
On Sunday, Pavement Solutions will be micro-surfacing:
• Touring Drive, south of 15th Street; and
• Oren Drive, from Grandstaff Drive to Power Drive.
On Monday, Pavement Solutions will be micro-surfacing:
• Auburn Drive from the Cedar Creek bridge to S.R. 8.
The street department is asking drivers to avoid these work areas.
Starting Tuesday, Duesenberg Drive will be closed for approximately three weeks between Highland Drive and Smith Acres Park for road construction. Traffic will be detoured on Highland Drive and Dewey Street during the closure.
