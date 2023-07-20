GARRETT — Road construction on two city streets will begin this week in Garrett.
Areas affected include Hamsher Street from Quincy Street to C.R. 52 and Houston Street from Columbian Run to Hamsher Street. No parking signs will be placed in these areas, Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger told the Garrett Board of Works Tuesday.
The finalized list for roadways for the next Community Crossing matching grant project has been submitted, according to City Planner Milton Otero.
Engineering estimates are $991,935, with the city’s 25% share at $247,983 for the paving, with an additional $75,000 engineering budget, if approved. Streets added to a previous listing include Homestead Drive from Taylor Road to Colony Drive, Colony Drive north to a dead end on the north side of the street, and a cul-de-sac on Shagbark Court to Colony Drive.
Police Chief Gerald Kline reported 158 calls for service between July 5-16, two city ordinance calls and three traffic tickets: two for speeding and one for no insurance. Thirteen traffic warnings were issued: eight for speeding, three for headlight violations, and one each for tail light/license light violations and one for theft.
His report also showed two property damage accidents and nine arrests, three on warrants, two for alcohol, two for drugs, and one each for traffic and miscellaneous violations. Officers recorded 88 business checks during the period.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr recorded 93 code violations, including 48 for tall grass and weeds, 20 for tall grass, weeds junk and rubbish, and 10 for tall grass and weeds, junk and rubbish and harborage of vermin. Her report showed 49 certified letters sent, 37 abates complied, 43 abates sent to City Hall for fines and 673 notices so far this year.
Bid requests have gone out for a water line extension across S.R. 8, with a deadline of Aug. 8 and bid opening scheduled for Aug. 15. The extension would serve the new Van’s Furniture location at S.R. 8 and C.R. 19.
Otero said he is working with the DeKalb County Surveyor’s Office regarding a storm sewer master plan. Also in the works is a pre-fabricated vactor building, and water and sewer extensions at C.R. 19 and C.R. 48.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser presented his second-quarter report at the Garrett Common Council meeting later in the day.
Of 161 incidents recorded between April 1 and June 30, 100 were medical assists, 14 were dispatched and canceled en route and eight were cover assignments. Seven were motor vehicle accidents with injuries, three were motor vehicle accidents with no injury, and three were alarm systems sounding due to malfunctions.
Also recorded were one each of a building fire, one other type of fire, one confined overloaded incinerator fire and one outside rubbish/trash fire, one cultivated grain or crop fire and one fire in a mobile home used as a fixed residence.
Werkheiser said his department is working on other options for a new fire truck, but still prefers a ladder truck that has been deemed cost prohibitive by the city.
