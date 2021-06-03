DeKalb, Garrett and Hamilton high schools will present diplomas during graduation ceremonies beginning tonight and continuing this weekend.
Some 144 Garrett High School seniors will cross the stage in tonight’s graduation ceremony in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
Valedictorian Keegan McComb and salutatorian Sadie Best, along with Class of 2021 President Ryan DePew, will address classmates and parents during commencement exercises at 8 p.m.
A student-led baccalaureate service will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
Senior class officers are president DePew, vice president Zakary Klopfenstein, secretary Sarah Cooper and treasurer Creigh Dircksen.
Hamilton High School’s graduation ceremony will take place tonight at 7 at the school. Diplomas will be presented to 15 graduates. Gabrielle Gallaway is the class valedictorian, and Payton Wildermuth is the salutatorian.
A welcome will be offered by Jersey Ramos, and Isaiah Geiselman will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Gallaway will deliver the valedictorian speech.
Superintendent Tony Cassel will deliver the charge to graduates.
Autumn Graber will lead the transfer of tassels, and Jackson Stuckey will offer the farewell speech.
DeKalb High School will award diplomas to members of the senior class in a ceremony Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
Sydney Hefty will offer the welcome. Remarks also will be made by valedictorian Lillian Brown and salutatorian Sonia Chaudhari.
Principal Marcus Wagner will deliver a message, and Cole Krebs will announce the names of the graduates as the receive their diplomas from board of education members and Superintendent Steve Teders.
The declaration of graduation also will be made by Teders. Class president Emma Potter will offer the farewell speech.
The DeKalb High School band will play music for the prelude, processional and recessional, and the high school choir will perform the national anthem.
