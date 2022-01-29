AUBURN — U.S. Representative Jim Banks Thursday filed for re-election to Indiana’s 3rd District seat in Congress.
The Republican is seeking a fourth term in office.
Also seeking re-election is Republican U.S. Senator Todd Young, who filed as a candidate Friday.
Registering as candidates in local primary election races at the DeKalb County Clerk’s office were Republicans: Jerry D. Staller, Butler Township Trustee; Audra Wilcoxson, Jackson Township Trustee; Marvin L. Skelly, Fairfield Township Board member; Kirby Hobbs, Fairfield Township Board member; Jay R. Kern, Grant Township Board member; Cherie L. Bassett, Newville Township Board member; Edward Samuel Steury, Newville Township Board member; Dennis Taylor, Smithfield Township Board member; Sue A. Debes, Republican Convention delegate; Cheyenne Grimm, Republican Convention delegate; and Kody R. Linville, Republican Convention delegate.
The deadline to register as a primary candidate is noon on Feb. 4.
