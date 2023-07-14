WEST LAFAYETTE — Members of the DeKalb FFA chapter competed at the Indiana FFA State Convention, held June 19-23 at Purdue University, West Lafayette.
After hard work, members competed and were recognized for their work. Several FFA members earned the opportunity to compete at the national level this fall.
Matthias Hefty was named the State Star in Agriscience. This is one of the highest state honors a member can achieve.
Hefty is using his agriscience research projects throughout the years to achieve this honor. By focusing his research on animal systems, he has been able to decrease the amount of hay waste in his operation by 85%. He was able to make his operation more cost-effective by limiting the amount of waste produced through switching from Jacob sheep to raising meat goats.
Career development events focus on skills that will benefit a student in a future career. The agribusiness management team of Cord Akey, Matthias Hefty, C. Isaac Schweitzer and Logen Brand took home the win and will advance to nationals in October.
The food science team of Olivia Rigby, Natalie Schultis, Layla Cuautle and Stephanie Harig also won the state level and will be advancing to nationals in October.
The agricultural sales team of Lydia Bennett, Cord Akey, Kate Engelberth and Owen Long placed second in the state competition. Also recognized was DeKalb FFA’s winning entomology team of Olivia Rigby, Nate Fillenwarth, Matthias Hefty and Logen Brand; and the winning practical forestry team of Owen Long, Abigail Paulsen, Hannah Garrison and Stephanie Harig. Practical forestry is also national bound.
The veterinary science team also strongly competed at the state level. The team included Zoe Reed, Hannah Garrison, Alyssa Oberlin, and Sierra Steckley. The agricultural mechanics team also rocked the state competition. That team included Matthew Beckmann, Will Engelberth, Zach Harris and Daniel Bennett.
DeKalb FFA is proud of the six individuals who received their Hoosier Degree this year: C. Isaac Schweitzer, Zoe Reed, Logen Brand, Matthias Hefty, Matthew Beckmann and Will Engelberth. The Hoosier Degree is a tremendous accomplishment for an FFA member which documents that the member has achieved success at a high level in their supervised agriculture experience program, leadership development and community service.
Cord Akey was elected secretary on the District III officer team to serve our FFA district.
Agriscience and leadership development event focus on students’ leadership skills. The DeKalb FFA chapter was also recognized as a superior chapter and earned a silver ranking as one of the top 30 chapters in Indiana.
Matthias Hefty placed first in ag sales presentation with the chance to advance to nationals. Olivia Rigby placed third in leadership ambassador. Cord Akey, Bridget Dunn, Kate Engelberth and Laken Mosier placed fourth in quiz bowl. Matthias Hefty competed in ag business management demonstration. Katy Henderson and Maggie Haupert competed in horticulture and landscape demonstration. Kate Engelberth and Lydia Bennett competed in plant and soil science demonstration.
Agriscience fair results: first place, animal systems, division 5, Matthias Hefty; first place environmental, division 3, Cord Akey; first place, plant systems, division 5, Olivia Rigby; first place, plant systems, division 6, Lydia Bennett and Kate Engelberth; and first place, power, structural and technical systems, division 5, Matthew Beckmann.
Other agriscience participants included Isaiah Hefty, animal science, division 3; Owen Long, animal science, division 3; Natalie Dunn, plant systems, division 1; Hannah Garrison and Kaitlyn Blair, animal systems, division 6; Titus Refner, plant systems, division 3; and C. Isaac Schweitzer and Logen Brand, plant systems, division 6.
