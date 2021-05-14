AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced five people for criminal offenses during hearings May 5 and May 11 in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Bernard Evon of the 7800 block of Campbell Street, Taylor, Michigan, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 355 days and was fined $200. His driving license was suspended for 120 days.
Shelby Riedel of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except 18 days, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for nine days she served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 340 days.
Trevor Van of the 800 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, received a 540-day suspended sentence and 540 days of probation for possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Tim Howard of the 300 block of West 19th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days he served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Noy Khanhphane of the 3700 block of Daveway Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration, all suspended except 30 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 335 days and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
