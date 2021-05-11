AUBURN — The Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum on Tuesday announced a new brick- and-mortar capital campaign titled “Building the Future.”
During the planning phase of the campaign, an anonymous $500,000 contribution was made for construction of a new multi-purpose building on the museum’s campus south of Auburn, a news release said.
An additional $500,000 matching grant challenge also has been pledged. All donations up to $500,000 will be matched through Nov. 1
The new building will provide a much-needed conservation and preservation center, vehicle storage, educational facilities and an expanded exhibition/display area that can be used as a multi-purpose events space, a news release said.
“The plans are drawn, the contracts are signed, and the building will become a reality in 2021. This has been a long time coming, and our membership and support base have always come through helping us fulfill our mission and vision,” said Craig Floyd, the museum’s president.
“This phase will set us up for success years into the future, and that is always our goal. Buildings and infrastructure are built with goals that last for perpetuity,” Floyd said.
“The building will be great and is much needed, but, I’m looking forward to the “future” part of the Building the Future Capital Campaign,” said Joshua Conrad, executive director of the foundation.
“Our endowment is where our future marketing, education and collection budgets will come from. Ensuring our future by fully funding our endowment is the smartest decision my board of trustees has made,” Conrad said.
The campaign is structured over the next seven years so that the community and individuals alike can contribute to one or more specific areas of their choice through sponsored square footage, bricks and naming and recognition opportunities.
“The generosity of our community continues to amaze us,” Conrad said. “The Early Ford V-8 Museum relies on the kindness of individual donors, grants and foundations. Financial pledges and donations have been received, but much more are needed to reach the goal of $500,000 by Nov. 1."
Donations can be made through the mail at P.O. Box 284, Auburn, IN 46706, through a stock or securities transfer, PayPal, by calling (260) 927-8022 or in person at the museum.
“The new, more functional museum website is set to roll out early this summer,” Conrad said.
The Early Ford V-8 Foundation is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit, educational organization dedicated to “Preserving 1932-1953 Early Ford History.”
The museum is open to the public daily 9 a.m to 5 p.m., or anytime by appointment. Its website is fordv8foundation.org.
