AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
It continues a two-week trend with daily cases in the low double digits, interrupted only by Tuesday’s report of eight cases.
In all, 221 cases have been confirmed in the first 28 days of April — an average of 7.9 per day.
Wednesday’s new patients include one between birth and 10 years old; two in the 21-30 age group; four from 31-40 years old; one in the 41-50 age bracket; one between ages 51-60; one in the 61-70 age bracket and one between ages 71-80.
Of the 221 cases reported in April, only 12 involve patients over the age of 70.
The new patients bring the total to 4,231 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
A total of 78 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department.
The Indiana Department of Health said Wednesday that 1,272 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 717,564 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
To date, 12,902 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 19 from Tuesday. Another 410 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,371,140 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,366,463 on Tuesday. A total of 9,711,225 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, people can visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if they do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Hoosiers interested in receiving a vaccine can obtain them without an appointment at participating clinics, which also may be found at ourshot.in.gov.
As of Wednesday, a total of 4,114,426 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,315,568 first doses and 1,798,858 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.