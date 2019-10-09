WATERLOO — With ground already broken, the Warm a Heart mission is raising funds for its building project.
The nonprofit is constructing a 3,200-square-foot building on vacant land at 100 W. Railroad St., immediately south of the railroad tracks in Waterloo.
The building will house Warm A Heart’s soup kitchen and food pantry, with additional space that will allow for partnership with other nonprofits for uses such as a thrift shop, after-school program, financial classes or other self-help classes, said Warm A Heart director Diane Reynolds.
Warm A Heart acquired the land as part of a transaction in which the Waterloo Redevelopment Commission purchased its existing building downtown, and the land at West Railroad Street was deeded to the mission.
Reynolds said the organization needs to raise $160,000 to cover the cost of the building project.
“There is no better time to donate, as we have a very generous, anonymous individual who will match each gift up to $50,000 to help jump-start this project,” Reynolds said in a fundraising letter
Reynolds said the goal is to have the building completed by February 2020. The mission will continue to operate from its current location at 265 N. Wayne St. until that time, Reynolds added.
Founded in 2012, the mission provides a sit-down meal two evenings a week and groceries once a week to individuals and families in the community who have fallen on difficult situations.
“We are not under the covering of any one specific church, government or organization, but operate with the cooperation of several area churches and organizations,” Reynolds said. “This is truly community serving community.”
Annually, the ministry serves more than 6,500 meals and provides over 4,000 boxes of groceries. The organization has no paid staff and operates fully with volunteers.
“People are incredibly grateful for the assistance. Relationship-building is a large part of this outreach ministry, developing trust is of utmost importance,” Reynolds said in the letter. “We have witnessed changes in families … manners, attitudes, respect are a few of the most noticeable.”
Reynolds said the sit-down meal is key to Warm A Heart’s mission, allowing the organization to make connections with its neighbors.
“If there is a night when our volunteer base is low, we can count on any one of these individuals stepping up and asking, ‘What can I do to help?’ This warms our hearts — their willingness to give back,” she said.
An all-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser will take place Sunday, Oct. 19, from 7-10 a.m. at the 265 N. Wayne St. location. A meal of biscuits and gravy, pancakes, eggs, sausage and drinks will be served for freewill donations.
Donations for the building project also may be mailed to Warm A Heart, P.O. Box 246, Waterloo, IN 46793.
Anyone who wants more information or has questions may contact Reynolds at 908-0437.
