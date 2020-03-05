An Auburn native has survived past the halfway point of “The Biggest Loser” reality-show competition on the USA Network.
In episode 6 of the show, aired this week, Kristi McCart narrowly escaped elimination, despite losing only 2 pounds in the competition’s sixth week. She remains as one of six contestants out of the original 12.
McCart dropped from 228 to 226 pounds during week 6, putting her in danger of elimination if her “red” team had lost the combined competition for the week.
A teammate saved McCart by losing 13 pounds in week 6 to give the red team the victory.
Since the beginning of the competition, McCart has dropped 38 pounds from her starting weight of 264 pounds .
McCart, 31, is married to fellow DeKalb High School graduate Tom McCart. She practices law in Riverview, Florida.
“The Biggest Loser” airs each Tuesday at 9 p.m. on the USA Network.
