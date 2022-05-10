AUBURN — After months of anticipation the Auburn Sports Groups’ sports complex, at the former Auburn Auction site off of C.R. 11A is moving forward.
After over an hour and a half of discussion Tuesday night the Auburn Plan Commission unanimously approved the plans to develop the north side of C.R. 11A. The north side of the property will become a sports complex hosting a wide variety of sporting events indoors and outdoors throughout the year.
The owners of the land JT Fisher Properties has one more hurdle to jump through before construction and renovations can begin on the property. The proposal must receive approval from the DeKalb County Drainage Board at its meeting Thursday.
“It sounds like a great deal I hope it works out and can be used to benefit the community,” said Don Myers, board chair. “If it works it is one of those great things that comes into a community. I don’t see too many bad things with it.”
The approval by the Drainage Board was just one of several conditions that were placed on the project before approval was given by the Plan Commission.
There were four conditions that staff recommended on the report including the drain commission approval. A photometric plan has to be presented and approved by city administration and a plan must be presented to configure the C.R. 11A entrance. Existing trees along C.R. 23 shall be protected during construction and additional planting must be made.
The three added conditions that were recommended included: that the property must not encroach on any right-of-way or property owned by the City of Auburn or State of Indiana. County right-of-way should be obtained before access to the property will be permitted on C.R. 23 and outdoor events must be concluded by 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Before approving the plan Christopher Lamm, a member of the Plan Commission thanked everyone who spoke out with their concerns during the public hearing.
“I want you to know the public comments aren’t taken on death ears,” he said.
Upon approval by the drainage board Tim Ehlerding of FCI Construction said crews will be able to begin on renovations of the current “L-shaped” auction building on the property.
“This is an exciting project, thank you to the staff for everything you have done,” Ehlerding said. “We agree with all of the stipulations staff has put on this.”
Ehlerding said renovations and construction of the “L-shaped” building could begin as soon as June 1. He said he hopes basketball tournaments could begin as soon as the first of the year if construction begins in June. The total project would not be completed until fall of 2023.
The project will include eight baseball/softball diamonds, three turf soccer fields, one natural grass soccer field, indoor facilities include 10 basketball courts and volleyball courts. A splash pad will also be added. The park will have parking for over 2,000 cars.
