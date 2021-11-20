Butler man to celebrate
90th birthday
BUTLER — Butler resident Donald Allen will celebrate his 90th birthday on Nov. 27. Friends and family may wish him a happy birthday by sending cards to: Donald Allen, c/o Jenny Sargent, 4114 Hartzell Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46806.
