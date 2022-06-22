AUBURN — The Fort Wayne Philharmonic will present a concert celebration of the American spirit Friday at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater.
The philharmonic, under the direction of Andrew Constantine, will perform classic orchestra works by composers like Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copeland, John Williams, John Phillips Sousa and Tchaikovsky.
“After the year we have had, I am so excited to get back to performing music for the people of northeast Indiana. It is a time of healing and celebration; it will be exciting to kick off our summer season with this community favorite,” said Constantine.
Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the performance starting at 7:30 p.m.Admission is free but donations to the theater are gladly accepted.
The concert is sponsored by the Steel Dynamics Foundation, the James Foundation and the Community Foundation of DeKalb County,
On Saturday, Godfathers Motorcycle Club Charities will host the Second Annual Godfathers Geared Up for Kids. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the event features a poker run, bands, car and bike shows, carnival-style games, bounce houses, auctions and a beer tent. All activities are for freewill donations, except for the poker run which is $20 per hand. The event benefits families and children in Allen, DeKalb, Steuben, Lagrange, Noble and Whitley counties. For more information visit https://godfathersmc.com.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and volunteers. It is located at 301 S. Center St., adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, and has plenty of off-street parking available.
All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. To see the complete schedule, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.