INDIANAPOLIS — Several personnel from the Fort Wayne Post of the Indiana State Police were recognized at the ISP awards ceremony in November.
Troopers, state police civilian employees and local agency personnel from around the state are recognized for their various noteworthy accomplishments and actions.
The award presentations were made by ISP Superintendent Carter.
Dispatcher of the Year
Jessica Everett was presented with the inaugural Dispatcher of the Year award.
Everett was recognized for her exceptional skill and performance in her position as a regional dispatcher, responding to the needs of not just our agency, but other agencies in the coverage region of Fort Wayne and Peru districts.
Additionally, Everett received a Commendation Award for her role in the rescue of a 5-year-old child not breathing in September 2019. Everett overheard a dispatch from Miami County Central Dispatch and re-aired it to ISP District 16 units, one of which was in the immediate area who arrived on the scene quickly. Trooper Ben Reason was able to apply the Heimlich maneuver and restore the child’s airway until EMS arrived.
Combat Action Awards
Senior Trooper James Bailey and Trooper Alejandro G. Hernandez were both presented with the department’s Combat Action Award for courageous “at-risk” performance of duty to include the use of and/or defense against life threatening physical force.
On April 21 of this year, the Fort Wayne Police Department conducted a traffic stop within their city limits at approximately 11:30 p.m. An armed motorist then initiated a lengthy 45-minute vehicle pursuit, spanning three counties, involving five different police agencies.
The pursuit ended on Waits Road near South Maple Street in Kendallville, where officers then initiated felony stop procedures.
As a K9 officer was approaching the vehicle, the suspect began the first of three volleys of gunfire upon the officers. Troopers Bailey and Hernandez both found themselves pinned down with bullets flying overhead, returning fire and steadfastly maintaining a protective perimeter until FWPD SWAT officers were able to make the scene and take the subject into custody.
Commendation Awards
Trooper Casey Witzigreuter, along with Adams County Sheriff Deputies Bryce Kukelhan and Seth Prince, were all presented with Commendation Awards for their conscientious dedication to duty and life saving actions taken to assist a severely injured motorist.
On Nov. 21, 2020, at approximately 10:50 p.m., Witzigreuter, Kukelhan and Prince responded to crash with injury near the intersection of U.S. 33 and C.R. 600 East, in rural Adams County.
When the officers arrived, they found a single vehicle that had rolled over multiple times, coming to rest on its roof and leaking fuel. The 16-year-old male driver was trapped upside down and unconscious with labored breathing and profuse bleeding from a head wound.
The officers crawled into the vehicle through various windows and then worked together to free the victim from his seat belt and carefully remove him from the vehicle.
Once extracted, the officers continued to provide medical assistance until paramedics arrived. The Director of Adams County EMS noted that the actions of these officers facilitated medics abilities to begin necessary critical care without delay.
2020 Trooper of the District Award
Trooper Anthony Repass received the 2020 Trooper of the District Award for the Fort Wayne Post. This award is presented annually to a trooper who has achieved outstanding enforcement efforts in the areas of traffic and criminal enforcement, case and crash investigations, public information programs and community service, and who has exemplified the professionalism and integrity expected of an Indiana State Trooper.
In 2020, Trooper Repass conducted 330 traffic contacts, made 140 criminal arrests — including 53 felony arrests, 10 operating a vehicle while intoxicated arrests, on top of assisting local agencies in Adams/Wells counties with a broad range of incidents and investigations.
2020 Top Drunk Driving Arrest
Trooper Benjamin Walker was the recipient of the 2020 Top Drunk Driving Arrest Award for the Fort Wayne Post. This award is presented annually to troopers who have shown commendable dedication to enforcing drinking and driving laws on Indiana’s roadways.
Trooper Walker transferred from the Toll Road Post to the Fort Wayne Post in April 2020, and has been primarily assigned to patrol duties in Steuben County.
During a nine-month period, Trooper Walker led all Fort Wayne Post personnel in impaired driving apprehensions. He conducted 111 investigations for impaired driving, 56 which resulted in arrests for operating while intoxicated. He also finished the year with 250 total criminal arrests.
Trooper Walker was also presented with an award from the Mothers Against Drunk Driving organization earlier this year for his efforts to combat drunk driving.
Commendation Awards
Fort Wayne Regional Laboratory evidence clerks Tabitha Slagle and Lisa Ratliff were presented with Commendation Awards for “exceptional meritorious service,” as related to their work involved with the restructuring process for the Bremen Post evidence system, a process which began in November 2019.
During this restructuring process, both Slagle and Ratliff were required to handle entering numerous items of evidence into the laboratory’s information management system.
The restructuring process continued through the COVID-19 pandemic and the vacant Bremen evidence clerk position was expanded to include the Toll Road District which did not have an evidence clerk. Ratliff took a lead role in training the new Bremen and Toll Road evidence clerks while Slagle continued to make adjustments to further improve the Bremen evidence system.
