AUBURN — The strength of a community is the leadership of its governmental entities, schools and community groups, which collaborate together to make things happen.
That was the underlying message of Tuesday’s final session of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership’s Vision 2022. Representatives from six DeKalb County non-profits shared highlights from 2021 and a vision moving forward to continue the positive growth seen in the county over the past couple of years.
Those leaders included executive directors Anton King of DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership; Amber Caccamo of the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau; Tanya Young of the Community Foundation DeKalb County; Tyler Cleverly of the United Way of DeKalb County; Bob Krafft of the YMCA of DeKalb County and Shannon Carpenter of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
“The strength of our community is because we all come together,” Young said of the group who also meet on a monthly basis to work hand-in-hand on county projects. “One of the most important things we can do is take a role in community leadership.
“We are all better from working together. I am proud of how well we work together.”
Krafft said the change in culture between nonprofits in the county came three years ago when Young came to the community foundation.
“It is a pleasure to work with these folks,” he said.
Clevenger, who came to the United Way a month before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, said he has worked closely with Young and other non-profit leaders over the past two years. Within months of the pandemic Clevenger worked closely with Young to set up a COVID-19 endowment at the foundation to house dollars brought to the county by Lilly to support COVID needs.
The United Way has distributed $405,000 in COVID-19 assistance grants since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Without that, I can’t imagine how much worse we would be right now,” Clevenger said. “A task force of community leaders came together to make this happen.”
Despite the pandemic, each of the leaders agreed their non-profits are thriving.
DeKalb County continues to see record growth
King said DeKalb County has seen record growth during the pandemic with $130 million in private investment in 2020 and $173 million in 2021. That investment led to 700 new high-quality jobs within the county.
Looking ahead to 2022, the EDP is looking at wrapping up a housing study, as it looks to work with developers to increase the housing stock within the county. Results from the survey will be released in the coming months.
The EDP is also working on a countywide broadband initiative in an effort to bring quality broadband services to all residents.
“We are going to continue to work closely with communities to improve main streets,” he said, something that is a lifeblood of all communities.
The EDP has a goal of attracting $300,000 in private capital to continue its mission.
“What we do each day has a lasting impact on our community,” he said.
Making DeKalb County a tourist destination
Caccamo said she continues to make relationships statewide and across the country as she promotes DeKalb County as a tourist destination.
She said Auburn with its historic car museums is a major draw for the county, but as development continues, she looks to Auburn Sports Group’s sports park as a key factor in continued tourism growth.
“I will be interested to see what the sports park does for tourism,” she said. “I appreciate the work everyone is doing because it gives me something to talk about when highlighting the county.”
She said she is working with car museums in the tri-county area on a regional car museum passport, highlighting historic car museums within driving distance of DeKalb County. Those museums include the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and the Gilmore Car Museum in Barry County, Michigan, among others.
She said the visitors bureau also has grant money available to help communities within the county who want to start new events and festivals.
25 years of making positive impacts
During her presentation, Young highlighted the growth the community foundation has seen over the past 25 years. Since its formation in 1996 with assets of $522,000, the foundation has grown, and today has 190 funds with assets totaling over $25 million.
Over the past 25 years, the foundation has awarded $15.6 million back into the community through grants and $2.9 million of those dollars are in scholarships.
In 2014, Don Steininger, a member of the Auburn High School Class of 1961, gifted the building at 700 S. Main St. to the foundation. During the 25-year celebration this past summer, he described the building as the foundation’s “front door.”
Young also highlighted three initiatives of the foundation including DeKalb LEADS, which has a goal to cultivate leaders that are well-informed, well-rounded, and engaged through training, networking and real-world experiences. The program is a nine-month program to help build strong leaders in the community.
Last spring, seven residents graduated from the program, and this spring another 14 will graduate from the program.
Also highlighted was DeKalb County Promise, which Young said everyone with children should be taking advantage of in the county. Families that start a CollegeChoice 529 direct savings account are eligible for $75 additional foundation dollars if students raise $25.
The last program highlighted was DeKalb County VOICE, the foundation’s youth philanthropy group. President Nate Fillenwarth and Regan Nordmann spoke briefly on the program.
Highlighting upcoming United Way events
Cleverly highlighted several of the United Way of DeKalb County upcoming programs while highlighting recent giving.
Currently, the United Way has partnered with the Auburn Starbucks to collect food for local food pantries. Non-perishable food items will be collected through Monday and then distributed to local agencies. Food can also be dropped off at the United Way office, 950 W. 15th St.
On April 22, the United Way will host its annual Power of the Purse at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum after it was canceled in 2021. The Day of Caring will be June 24. The 2022-23 campaign will kick off in September with a community-wide kickball tournament for those businesses and individuals who take part in the annual campaign.
The United Way collects between $675,000 and $725,000 on an annual basis, all of which stays local to help fund programs in DeKalb County.
Cleverly said donations are down a little this year, but is hoping for a strong finish to the campaign.
Since July, $240,000 in grant dollars has been distributed with another $180,000 to be distributed in the coming weeks. The United Way also has one more grant cycle this year.
The local annual meeting will be July 19 at 8 a.m.
YMCA of DeKalb County seeing record growth
The YMCA of DeKalb County took a slight hit in membership during the pandemic, but is seeing sizable growth in the past year and a half. Krafft, who was on hand for Tuesday’s presentation, said youth sports in the county has skyrocketed lately.
Since the spring of 2021, 1,400 children have participated in youth sports sponsored by the YMCA. Of those, 370 children participated in the youth basketball session which was just completed.
In January, the YMCA saw record growth with 600 new YMCA members, pushing the YMCA’s enrollment back over 10,000 people.
Krafft said DeKalb County probably has the highest membership rate of any YMCA in the state on a per-capita basis.
The YMCA is also the largest provider of day care in the community with over 250 students enrolled in the program.
In the coming year, the YMCA is looking at several expansion projects to better serve local residents. That includes three new meeting rooms within the YMCA and a new teen center, which will be opening in the near future.
Krafft said the teen room will be a benefit for area church teen groups, Youth For Christ groups and for the YMCA’s teen population.
Plans are also in place for expansion near the current soccer field complex north of the YMCA. Krafft said the YMCA has 52 acres it is looking to develop with additional recreational opportunities.
Its final initiative is the formation of a Youth in Government program, operated through the YMCA.
Building a brighter future county wide
Speaking last was Carpenter of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership. Carpenter highlighted the achievements of 2021 including the opening of the partnership’s HUB co-working space.
She said the co-working space is going extremely well, with many taking advantage of the opportunities it provides.
In 2021, the chamber membership grew by 265 members.
Another success was the “Teachers Wish List” which allowed teachers to submit lists of needed supplies to help with the daily teaching of students in the county. She said it was a hit as local businesses and community members sponsored 76 teachers’ lists.
