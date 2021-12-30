AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson was elected to serve as Vice President of the Mayors and Commissioners Caucus Northeast Indiana during a recent meeting held at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum.
Auburn Mayor Mike Ley and Commissioner Watson hosted the meeting.
Caucus members represent the 11 counties and 16 municipalities of the northeast region.
The group relies on cooperation and collaboration to address the region’s complex issues and multi-jurisdictional challenges, providing a unified voice to advance issues and policies at the state level.
New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael serves as president of the caucus, and Huntington Mayor Richard Strick is secretary. Commissioner Watson is also a member of the caucus legislative committee.
“I appreciate the opportunity to be part of the caucus,” Watson said. “The caucus provides an influential and unified voice for our region at the statehouse, advocating for home rule, bringing attention to local issues and working to bring state tax dollars back into our communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.