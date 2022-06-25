GARRETT — Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle accident involving a motorcycle in the 1700 block of C.R. 56 Friday night.
Upon arrival on scene at 9:20 p.m. deputies found a motorcyclist in the northbound ditch.
A police report said Justin England, 37, Auburn, was traveling west on C.R. 56 at a high rate of speed on his 2012 Honda CBR motorcycle when he crossed the centerline and collided with a vehicle driven by Tiffany Smurr, 24, Butler.
England ran off the roadway where he lost control of the motorcycle on the north side of the road. Smurr stopped in the east bound lane of C.R. 56 after the accident.
England sustained injuries to his head, left arm and wrist. He was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center due to his injuries. Smurr suffered from a cut to her finger and declined to be transported to an area hospital.
After declining transportation to an area hospital at the scene Smurr and two passengers in her vehicle Cassandra Ross, 23, Auburn and Stephen Wobbe, 29, Edgerton, Ohio later advised deputies that they sought treatment at the hospital.
Smurr’s 2001 Mercury Sable was totaled in the crash. England’s motorcycle was also totaled.
Assisting at the scene was Tony’s Towing Service, Jeff’s Towing Service, Parkview EMS, Garrett Fire Department, Auburn Police Department and Garrett Police Department.
