DeKalb FFA members compete at district contest

DeKalb FFA members participated in the District III contest at Prairie Heights High School recently. In the first row, from left to right, are Katy Henderson, Cord Akey, Zoe Reed, Kaitlyn Blair, Matthias Hefty, Jeremiah Tuttle, Taylor Handshoe, Natalie Dunn, Kady Maldeney, Layla Cuautle, and Lydia Bennett. In the second row are Hannah Garrison, Tiitus Refner, Kate Engelberth, Will Engelberth, Maggie Haupert, Owen Long, Bridget Dunn, Laken Mosier, Matthew Beckmann, Isaiah Hefty, Nate Shaffer, Logen Brand, C. Issac Schweitzer, Amanda Day, Abigail Paulsen and Olivia Rigby.