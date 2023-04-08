DeKalb FFA members compete at district contest

BRUSHY PRAIRIE — On March 17, the DeKalb FFA competed at Prairie Heights High School for the District III FFA convention.
Members competed in leadership development contests in many areas of agriculture to improve their verbal communication and leadership skills.
Matthias Hefty was named District III Star in agriscience. With this honor, Matthias will advance to the section and state levels of contest. This is a very high honor that Hefty achieved with his agricultural science-based projects.
The following students received first in their area and will be moving on to the state contest in June: Matthias Hefty (ag business management demonstration and ag sales presentation), Katy Henderson and Maggie Haupert (horticulture demonstration), Olivia Rigby (leadership ambassador), Lydia Bennett and Kate Engelberth (plant and soil science demonstration), Bridget Dunn, Laken Mosier, Cord Akey and Kate Engelberth (quiz bowl), Natalie Dunn (discovery agriscience), Jeremiah Tuttle (discovery prepared public speaking) and Titus Refner (junior agriscience).
The following students received second in their area: C. Isaac Schweitzer (employability skills and extemporaneous speaking), Lydia Bennett and Zoe Reed (food science demonstration), Matthias Hefty (senior agriscience) and Cord Akey (junior agriscience).
The following students placed third in their area: Bridget Dunn (creed), Matthew Beckmann (senior agriscience) and Owen Long (junior agriscience).
The following students participated in their events: Matthew Beckmann (ag mechanics demonstration), Amanda Day and Layla Cuautle (animal science demonstration), Zoe Reed (essay), Matthew Beckmann and Will Engelberth (exhibit), Abigail Paulsen (freshmen extemporaneous speaking), Laken Mosier (freshmen prepared public speaking), Olivia Rigby and Natalie Schultis (multimedia scrapbook), Cord Akey and Logen Brand (natural resources demonstration), Owen Long (prepared public speaking), numerous students participated in traditional scrapbook, Kady Maldeney and Taylor Handshoe (discovery animal science demonstration), Natalie Dunn (discovery creed), and Kady Maldeney, Natalie Dunn, Taylor Handshoe and Jeremiah Tuttle (discovery quiz bowl), and all in agriscience: Isaiah Hefty, C. Isaac Schweitzer, Olivia Rigby, Hannah Garrison and Kaitlyn Blair, Nate Shaffer, Kate Engelberth and Lydia Bennett.
