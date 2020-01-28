INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana House of Representatives Tuesday passed state Rep. Ben Smaltz’s bill that would protect Hoosiers from “surprise” medical billing.
Smaltz, R-Auburn, said surprise billing occurs when a patient goes to an in-network health care provider for a service, but is seen by an out-of-network physician. The patient then receives a large medical bill not covered by insurance. According to Smaltz, one example would be when a person is having surgery, and the surgeon is covered by insurance, but other medical providers such as an anesthesiologist is out-of-network.
“Moving this proposed legislation across to the Senate is just another hurdle cleared as we try to protect Hoosiers from this unfair practice,” Smaltz said. “Hoosiers should not be burdened with the possibility of a surprise and many times costly bill when seeking medical attention at an in-network provider.”
State Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne, co-author of the bill, said the legislation would prohibit health care providers from billing an in-network patient for amounts exceeding in-network rates, which usually are covered by insurance. Patients still would be responsible for any deductibles, copayments and coinsurance amounts. Hoosiers could opt to receive services from out-of-network providers if they choose.
“Surprise billing is an issue that affects hundreds, if not thousands of Hoosiers each year,” said Carbaugh, chair of the House Insurance Committee. “When you look at some health insurance plans, the out-of-network benefits are certainly very different than the in-network benefits, which can be the difference of thousands of dollars. I look for this legislation to make a major impact on the lives of Hoosiers.”
House Bill 1004 now can be considered by the Indiana Senate. More information is online iga.in.gov.
