AUBURN — Just as promised, the fight over the formation of Auburn’s utility service board continues as court documents were filed by Mayor Mike Ley’s counsel last week.
Mayor Ley’s counsel filed a civil lawsuit on Wednesday, Feb. 2 in DeKalb Superior Court II against the Auburn Common Council for its proposed utility service board ordinance, which was first approved on first reading by the council on Jan. 4.
The ordinance was then approved on second reading on Jan. 18, before being vetoed by Mayor Ley on Jan. 27, forcing the council to approve a veto override vote on Feb. 1.
The mayor’s counsel — Christopher Janak, of Bose McKinney & Evans LLP, out of Indianapolis — filed a complaint and request for preliminary injunction in the matter.
The restraining order was filed in an attempt to stop the utility service board/common council from enacting three ordinances, which were vetoed by the mayor and approved by a veto override by the council.
Court documents say the Common Council was advised by the City Attorney, Erik Weber, that the ordinances are illegal.
The three ordinances would give complete control over Auburn Electric and AES to the utility service board/common council, with the ability to hire department heads for each of the departments. It would take all of the control away from the mayor.
According to the filing, a temporary restraining order is appropriate in this case. The Common Council enacted the ordinance on Feb. 1, despite being advised by the City Attorney that they are illegal. The Common Council then quickly set the first meeting of the utility service board on Monday. At that meeting, the utility service board could appoint a superintendent and department heads for AES and Auburn Electric, and the superintendent or department heads could then terminate employees or make other changes to AES and Auburn Electric that would be impossible to undo, according to the lawsuit.
The Auburn Utility Service Board — which is made up of the seven Common Council members — continued on with its regularly scheduled meeting. Monday night’s organizational meeting established a president of the utility service board.
The Common Council and its representation — Shambaugh, Kast, Beck & Williams, LLP — filed an objection to the temporary restraining order, which, as of late Monday afternoon, had not been ruled on.
In response to the mayor’s litigation the Common Council also filed a motion for change of judge on Thursday, which was granted by DeKalb County Superior Court II. The Honorable Allen Wheat, Steuben County Circuit Court Judge, was appointed to the case on Monday.
The fight over the formation of the utility service board within the city has been a contentious one as both sides are passionate about the issue. The Common Council, represented by Council President Matthew Kruse, contends that it is in the best interest of the city to form the utility service board.
The formation of the board began with the firing of Chris Schweitzer, who was head of Auburn Electric, AES and the information technology department. At the time of his firing Schweitzer’s total pay package was over $270,000, plus unlimited use of a city vehicle. At the time Mayor Ley contended that the move was made to take the jobs of three off of one person. Since that time Mayor Ley has said in public meetings that there was also other underlying human resource issues.
Kruse claims that several members of the AES staff are set to walk off the job if the utility service board isn’t formed, bringing some stability back to the department.
During the Feb. 1 Auburn Common Council meeting a handful of city employees spoke on the uncertainty and current turmoil in their departments.
No date has been set for the hearing.
