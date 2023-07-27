WATERLOO — Twenty-six young women will compete for the titles of Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Fort Wayne’s Teen as well as Miss Northeast and Miss Northeast’s Teen Saturday at DeKalb High School.
The competition begins at 5 p.m. with a Little Sisters Talent Showcase beginning at 4:45 p.m. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and tickets will be available at the door only for $15 and $12 for those 12 and under.
Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Northeast are official preliminary pageants to Miss Indiana. Miss Fort Wayne 2023, Cydney Bridges, was crowned MissIndiana 2023 in June in Zionsville. Winners of Saturday’s competition will compete at Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana’s Teen next June.
All contestants have a community service initiative that is shared with the judges and audience, as well as talent, evening gown and physical fitness. A private interview is held earlier in the day with the judges only.
Bridges is a recent graduate of Huntington University and currently works at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Her community service initiative is “The Power of Mentoring,” and she is a vocalist. She will represent Indiana as she competes at Miss America in January 2024.
Miss Northeast’s Teen, Addison Chattin, finished as first runner-up to Miss Indiana’s Teen in June. Her community service initiative is Make A Wish Foundation and her talent is dance.
Recent DeKalb High School graduate Amarra Nester, Miss Fort Wayne’s Teen, finished in the top 10 at state with a martial arts talent presentation, and reigning Miss Northeast Elayna Hasty was selected as a finalist for her community service initiative, “G.A.B. Girls — Girls Against Bullying.” All four were awarded scholarships throughout their year of service.
