WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday approved a contract to transition hosting the district’s New World financial software in the cloud by Tyler Technologies for a cost of $62,000.
The software, a Tyler Technologies product, currently is housed on the district’s servers and maintained by the district’s technology staff.
In making the recommendation, Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider said Tyler is a global company with advanced safety and security features to guard sensitive data against any potential threats or attacks. Snider said there also is a “robust process” for regular back-ups and restoring service within a guaranteed 24 hours, should something occur.
“The amount of data housed in New World is substantial on employees specifically. It runs our payroll. There are social security numbers and all kinds of sensitive date. We certainly want to do all we can to protect it,” said Snider.
“The added features and security we’re going to get make it, in my opinion, well worth it.”
Also Tuesday night:
• The board approved a travel request allowing the high school softball team to travel to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, during spring break, March 26-29, to compete in the Southern Warrior High School softball tournament. The entry fee of $300 will be paid by the athletic department and the program is fundraising for hotel and food expenses.
The board also approved a travel request permitting the high school boys basketball team to travel to Columbus, Ohio, on either Jan. 2 or 3 to practice and watch the Ohio State team practice. They team will return to DeKalb on the same evening the visit takes place.
• The district has received $11,850 in donations since the last board meeting of Nov. 15. Krebs noted the district had 18 different groups or initiatives that received some type of donation in the last month.
“It’s amazing. I’m just glad that people are supporting all these different programs within our schools, and thank our community for that support,” Krebs said.
• The board’s annual organization meeting and regular school board meeting will take place Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. State statute requires the organization meeting to be held on or before Jan. 15 each year.
• The board re-appointed Simon Dunn to the Waterloo Grant Township Public Library Board of Trustees. His current term expired Dec. 31. His new term will run through Dec. 31, 2026.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the retirements of DeKalb Middle School science teacher Karen Harris, effective at the end of the school year, and Country Meadow Elementary School cafeteria manager Delsie Harmes.
The board accepted the resignations of: McKenney-Harrison Elementary School paraprofessional Brooke Robinson; high school custodian Nathan Hoyt; Waterloo Elementary School custodian Solita Christian; Country Meadow secretary Alison Yankey; high school speech team coach Justin Lees; high school custodian Kyle Wappes; high school assistant football coach Quinton Althouse; high school assistant football coach Sam Yarian; and middle school paraprofessional Xen Anderson.
The board approved the appointments of: middle school custodian Dayton Banks; Waterloo special education resource teacher Kara Morehead; substitute bus driver Librianna Crim; middle school food service employee Laura Dangler; McKenney-Harrison special education paraprofessional Meghan York; McKenney-Harrison STEAM team coordinator Shannon Buchs; McKenney-Harrison math bowl coach Tayler Leakey; high school study hall paraprofessional Brayden Wisehart; Waterloo supervisor for robotics Isabella Hal; and high school study hall paraprofessional Trystan Goleman.
