For the Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative and its C.H.O.I.C.E. program, independence, productivity and being happy are ultimately what it hopes its students attain.
C.H.O.I.C.E. stands for Community, Habilitation, Opportunity, Independent, Cooperative, Education, explained NEISEC Executive Director Wendy Lane-Ginder.
Thirteen school districts from northeast Indiana are part of the cooperative. They are Central Noble, DeKalb Central, DeKalb Eastern, East Noble, Fremont, Garrett-Keyser-Butler, Hamilton, Lakeland, M.S.D. of Steuben County, Prairie Heights, Smith-Green, West Noble and Westview school corporations.
The C.H.O.I.C.E. program is special education programming for students ages 18-21. It is student-centered, housed off campus, and guides students on how to plan their day. Students learn to become their own self-advocate, discover a variety of job opportunities, learn the importance of healthy choices, improve social skills, learn the importance of giving back to their communities, and learn skills for independent living, Lane-Ginder said.
Since 2008, the C.H.O.I.C.E. program has been housed in a church basement and church parsonage in Angola.
Because the program has students with physical disabilities, a new home that meets the physical needs of the students it serves will be built in Kendallville, which is centrally located between the 13 school district it serves. The city lot at 211 Sargent St. has been donated by Kendallville Restorations, and is close to the middle of town so students are in close proximity to their potential future jobs, Lane-Ginder said.
Lane-Ginder said a deep delve into data on the C.H.O.I.C.E. program and facilities showed the program was pulling students mostly from the east side of the cooperative.
“We were noticing that we weren’t pulling students from the west side because maybe the drive was too long. We want to make sure that our kids are getting the service program and it is meeting their needs as best we can,” she said.
Conversations also began with the Impact Institute — a high school trades program that provides high school students with real work experiences — about the possibilities of the construction trades students building a home for the students with special needs.
“There it began, the conversation and the dream,” Lane-Ginder said.
The same 13 school district superintendents that govern NEISEC also govern Impact Institute, Lane-Ginder explained.
“Final approval from the Superintendents’ Council and the Indiana Department of Education came a couple of months ago, giving us the thumbs-up to move forward,” Lane-Ginder said.
“How exciting will it be that our general education students in the construction trades program will be building the home for students attending C.H.O.I.C.E.? In a recent conference call, I.D.O.E. stated they had never heard of this. I.D.O.E. representatives said they would visit our training home when it’s finished.”
Construction of the house will take place during this school year, with an anticipated move-in of August 2023. The training house will be about 2,000 square feet, on a single story with a loft. It will have a full unfinished basement that will be used for storage. The house also will feature bedrooms, a kitchen, family room, utility room, bathrooms and a front porch.
The project will be paid for using a $400,000 American Rescue Plan grant.
Jodi Eatinger is the C.H.O.I.C.E. program teacher. Prior to coming to C.H.O.I.C.E., Eatinger was a functional skills teacher at Angola High School.
“I had a lot of students who could not understand why all their friends got to graduate at 18 and why they didn’t get to graduate at 18.” Eatinger said.
In Indiana, special education students are entitled to receive special education services from age 3 and ending at the age of 22.
“I talked to our director at the time and said we need to do something so these students don’t feel like they have to stay in high school.
“My vision was to have the students working or volunteering in the community and she told me if we could find a place to house us, we could do it,” Eatinger said.
After finding the available space in the Angola church basement, the program began with five students.
“They called it their college,” Eatinger said.
“We started with life skills. They did cooking, we did things in the community like banking, we did housekeeping and then part of our rent for being in the basement of the church is we cleaned the church and that was a job. All of the students were required to either volunteer somewhere or have a paid job.”
Transportation to and from C.H.O.I.C.E. is provided, with students being bused to the program from their home county.
This school year, the program will have eight students. The most the program has had in any given year is 13.
“They walk in the house and its just like a totally different world,” Eatinger said.
“I want them to grow as individuals. I want them to realize that I make choices and I deal with the consequences of those choices.”
“In our applied skills classrooms at the high school level, we have to prepare kids for this program, so our kids have to be independent. They have to be able to go into a grocery store, locate the items that they need for their lunches or what they’re going to cook. Or maybe they’re going to paint a room. They have to figure out how much paint and what utensils that they need to paint this room. They have to be prepared, to enter the C.H.O.I.C.E. House,” Lane-Ginder said.
“What we try to do, by the time they exit, we try to have them a job in their community, if that’s what they want,” Eatinger said.
“Our goal is to make them as independent as possible to get them to where they want to be. I always tell the students, I can give it to you, but I can’t do it for you. I can give you the opportunities but you ultimately have to take advantage of those opportunities. Our ultimate goal is for them to be productive citizens in their community.”
