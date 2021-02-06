AUBURN — In a spacious building on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, a dedicated corps of volunteers is crusading to beat COVID-19.
The roster of recruits working at the county’s vaccination site grew to 44 this week, with the addition of eight team members.
Most of them did not have to be recruited very hard.
“Everybody’s happy to be here. They were contacting me, early in December, wanting to help,” said the county health nurse, Cheryl Lynch, R.N., who oversees the vaccination operation.
“We do it for such good reasons — to serve our community is an honor, really,” said Mary Moore, a retired nurse.
Like nearly everyone on the vaccine team, Moore is working without pay. She and her husband, Cameron, a retired pharmacist, are reporting for duty all four days the clinic is open each week — more than 30 hours.
“We’re here for the duration — Cam and I both. We’ll be here until May or June, whenever they’re done. We’ll be here every day. It’s well worth it,” Moore said.
Their reward comes back from the hundreds of people receiving shots each day.
“Everybody’s so excited about getting it,” Moore said. “Some people even had tears because they’re so excited about coming in.”
The clinic opened Jan. 13 and passed the 2,000-vaccination mark Friday, including a peak of 290 shots in one day on Wednesday. That was the first day it ramped up its pace from 600 to 1,000 shots per week of the Moderna vaccine.
“There’s been all kinds of compliments. I can’t tell you how many compliments we’ve had,” Lynch told the volunteers as they gathered for instructions before opening the doors Friday morning.
It takes around 30 people to operate the clinic each day, so most of the volunteers are needed for every session.
“I’ve actually committed to every day, but one, for the next two months that we’re scheduled to have the shots,” said Cheryl Clark, who was working at a registration table Friday.
“This is so necessary. I just needed to help serve somehow. I can’t give a shot, but I can serve in other ways,” Clark said. She is among many volunteers who are not medical professionals.
Others, like retired nurse Vickie Faux, who was working in a vaccination booth, are qualified to put needles into arms.
“I have worked at the hospital for 30 years, and I’m just dedicated to this county and wanting to help get us all back into whatever our normal is going to be — and the only way to do that is to get us all vaccinated and get this done,” Faux said Friday from her vaccination booth.
Randy Fox, retired after a career as the county’s emergency medical director, said working in the clinic is the right thing to do for the community. He and his wife, Lori, show up every day the clinic is open.
Lori Fox said she volunteered to work, as a registrar, “because I believe in it.” She added, “It’s the first time I’ve had to use the alarm clock in a long time. That’s the downside. Otherwise, it’s been great.”
“I go back to 9/11, when we planned to inoculate everybody for smallpox and anthrax,” Randy Fox said. “We go back 20 years, planning for this.”
Several of the volunteers are cross-trained to help with multiple jobs, he said.
“This is a well-oiled machine,” Lori Fox added.
“I’m just so proud of the volunteers who come here, because they weren’t immunized prior” to working, said Dr. James Buchanan, a retired local physician who serves daily at the clinic.
State rules at first did not allow volunteers to receive COVID-19 vaccinations before they started work, Buchanan said. Most have had their first shots, now, but they will not be fully protected until two weeks after they receive a second dose of vaccine. They also signed waivers of liability.
“They came in knowing that there was some personal risk of coming down with COVID themselves. It just talks about the volunteer heart,” Buchanan said.
The voluntary workers are paid in appreciation.
“Everybody’s so nice. Everybody is just so grateful, and they thank us for being here and doing it,” Clark said. “The people that are wanting these shots are just very excited to get them.”
The newest volunteers have come from people who were impressed by the experience of receiving their shots.
“As people come through, they’re intrigued, and they want to help,” Lynch said. “They see that the workers are enjoying the work. It’s been a blessing for all of us, and to sit back and watch it, it’s pretty fun.”
The volunteers aren’t the only ones helping the effort.
“The fair board’s been very generous” by making Middaugh Hall available, said Jason Meek, who directs the county’s Department of Homeland Security.
Sheriff’s deputies and EMS medics also are contributing to the effort, Lynch said.
The effort is worthwhile, said Dr. Emilio Vazquez of Auburn, a faculty member for Trine University who is helping at both the DeKalb and Steuben county vaccination clinics.
“I think we need to get the vaccine out if we’re going to ever get this epidemic under control,” Vazquez said Friday at Middaugh Hall. “The vaccine won’t be all of it, but it certainly should be a significant part.”
