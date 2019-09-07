AUBURN — A new 5K run/walk has been added to the lineup of activities during the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
The event, sponsored by Indiana Physical Therapy, will take place Saturday, Sept. 28. The race begins at 9 a.m. with registration at 8 a.m. at the corner of Indiana Avenue and Michigan Avenue. It is open to all ages. The entry fee is $25, and a registration form is available on the fair website, DekalbCountyFair.org
This year’s fair will offer food on the DeKalb Health Midway and entertainment on the ProFed Stage, including the Miss DeKalb County Queen Pageant, High School Swing Choir Show and free live entertainment.
There will be new products to see in Indiana’s largest merchant tent. Poor Jack Amusements will provide 27 rides at the DeKalb Health Midway. Unilimited rides will be available with a $25 wristband from 11 a.m. to close on Saturday, Sept. 28. Barbecue Alley will provide more food and game choices.
Other attractions include daily parades, 4-H exhibits and open livestock judging.
The fourth annual Indiana Fall Classic Draft Horse Pull will take place Thursday, Sept. 26, at 9 a.m. with a $6,000 purse split between lightweight and heavyweight horses.
The live entertainment schedule includes classic rock from REkT and Rick Derringer Wednesday, Sept, 25, at 7 p.m.; country and rock from the band Cheyenne and Kentucky Headhunters Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m.; classic country from Paula Jo Taylor and the Mama Tried Band and Megan Mullins from Nashville Friday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m.; and ’90s rock/mix from School of Rock, Cougar Hunter and the Indigos Saturday, Sept. 28, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Fair schedules are available at Cap ’n’ Cork locations or at DeKalbCountyFair.org.
