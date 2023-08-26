AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 14 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Aug. 22-24.
Amanda Marie Shafer of the 1100 block of Huron Way, Auburn, was sentenced to three years in prison, all suspended except 16 months, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. As an alternative to incarceration in jail or prison, she was placed in the DeKalb County Community Corrections program. If the placement is revoked, she must serve the remainder of the sentence in jail or prison. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Shannon Michael Pelmear of the 300 block of North Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 240 days, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for five days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 125 days.
Serena Wheeler of the 100 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration for theft, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for 51 days served while the case was pending.
Christopher M. Vanpatten-Fowlkes of the 6200 block of S.R. 1, St. Joe, was sentenced to one year in prison for dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a Level 6 felony. As an alternative to incarceration in jail or prison, he was placed in the DeKalb County Community Corrections program. If the placement is revoked, he must serve the remainder of the sentence in jail or prison. He also was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except 270 days, for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony. The sentences will be served consecutively. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentenced and received credit for 135 days served while the case was pending.
Cebrina Cee Ann Bowen of the 300 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was sentenced to 270 days in jail for residential entry, a Level 6 felony. In a separate case, she was sentenced to 275 days in jail for obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony and a one-year sentence for battery, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year. In a third case, she received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences in the three cases will be served consecutively.
Thomas Robert Wright of the 2800 block of North Old S.R. 3, Avilla, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 12 days, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for six days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 353 days.
James Bryan Slain of the 2600 block of North 300 East, Albion, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 14 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 351 days and his driving license was suspended for one year. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Angelica G. Valle of the 1800 block of Ridgefield Drive, New Haven, received a 180-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation for one year for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Her driving license was suspended for one year.
Justin M. Whiteman of the 1000 block of South Martz Street, Syracuse, was sentenced to six days in jail for false informing, a Class B misdemeanor, and driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. He was fined $100 and he received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Brandon S. Moore, who is listed in court records as being an inmate at the Allen County Jail, was sentenced to 10 days in jail for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for five days served while the case was pending.
Adam Michael Sutton of the 2100 block of Hidden Creek Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 363 days and his driving license was suspend d for 90 days. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending.
Austin L. Striggle of the 100 block of North Main Street, South Whitley, was sentenced to four days in jail for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Lindsey M. Maschhoff of the 2600 block of Kenzington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 36 days in jail, with credit for 18 days served, for possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jayhda E. Horn of the 100 block of North Cowen Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 90 days in jail for two counts of theft, both class A misdemeanors.
