AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 14 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Aug. 22-24.

Amanda Marie Shafer of the 1100 block of Huron Way, Auburn, was sentenced to three years in prison, all suspended except 16 months, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. As an alternative to incarceration in jail or prison, she was placed in the DeKalb County Community Corrections program. If the placement is revoked, she must serve the remainder of the sentence in jail or prison. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.