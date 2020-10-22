AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new patients include a 79-year-old who is hospitalized, a news release said.
Eight are recovering at home, ranging in age from 7 to 86. Three of those are between age 7 and 18, and four others are between 31 and 56.
The Health Department has no further information on four new patients, who are between 32 and 78.
Wednesday’s new patients raise the county’s total to 736 cases overall and 217 in October, a rate of nearly 10 cases per day this month. The previous high was 5.6 cases per day in September.
The county recorded one case of COVID-19 in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July, 137 in August and 168 in September.
To date, 16 DeKalb County residents have died while infected with COVID-19. The most recent death was reported Oct. 5.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 69 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of four in today’s report, with 17 who have been admitted to intensive-care units.
The Health Department has issued a set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.