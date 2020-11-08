When COVID travel and safety restrictions prevented Emmy-Award-winning director and former Auburn resident George A. Johnson from shooting his fifth feature film in Armenia, Johnson began looking at options in locations such as Hollywood, New Mexico and Florida.
After scouting locations all over the country, Johnson and his wife, Karen, finally decided to bring the production back to northeast Indiana.
“It’s coming back home,” said Johnson, who now resides in Huntertown.
The movie, “Pulled from Darkness,” is inspired by the true story of a young mother who was abducted in the night, torn from her three small childre, and sold into trafficking after her husband lost her in a night of gambling, Johnson said.
“For three years, she lived in the total darkness of a concrete cell as she was abused by her oppressors. After waking up in a hospital, she was befriended by a nurse who helped her begin the miraculous search for her missing children,” he added.
“Originally we were hoping to be shooting in May in Armenia,” Johnson said.
“COVID happened and it got pushed back a month, pushed back a month, and it just wouldn’t go away, and so we said, ‘OK, let’s do November.’ Armenia was out … so we looked in Florida, we went to Arizona, California, Tulsa, we just went to all these different places trying to find a place that we could recreate Armenia. And we found some really great locations. But then it just came back to I know a lot of people here who would have access to different locations and different things.”
Now shooting is scheduled to begin on March 5, 2021, and will run through April 6.
According to the movie’s “look book,” Johnson is looking for locations to create scenes in alleys, in a law office, inside and outside homes, at a border crossing, in a large church where a pastors’ conference is taking place, in a small church, in a container village, at an old gas station, inside an old warehouse, in a container home, inside a prison cell and along roads for driving scenes.
Johnson said he also is working to secure a location where hospital scenes will be filmed.
“We have one that’s interested but they are like, ‘With COVID, we can’t let you bring a big film crew in,’” Johnson said. “We’re hoping by March maybe that’ll change.”
While the movie includes a world-class cast, Johnson also is looking for local talent.
“While most of our actors are being brought in from around the country, we are also going to be casting several smaller roles and extras locally,” Johnson said.
Actors who already have signed onto the project include Stelio Savante of “Running For Grace,” “A Beautiful Mind” and “My Super Ex-Girlfriend”; Robia Scott, whose work includes “Unplanned,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Pearl” in Prince’s Diamonds and Pearls Tour; Robert Amaya, who has appeared in “Courageous,” “Moms Night Out,” and “Champion”; Todd Terry, who has appeared in “American Crime,” “Breaking Bad” and “Five Feet Apart”; and Sharonne Lanier whose work includes “I Still Believe,” “Army Wives” and Rosa Parks in Spike Lee’s “Son of the South.” Indiana’s Jessica Koloian, of “Courageous Love,” “Haunted” and “Thy Neighbor,” has been cast in the lead role of Anna.
“It’s a huge, all-star cast,” Karen Johnson said. “We’ve never had such a large cast.”
The movie also marks the feature film debut of Grammy-Award-Winning singer and comedian Mark Lowry.
Scenes involving Lowry already have been shot in Houston, Texas, Johnson said.
“Mark Lowry, writer of the Christmas hit, ‘Mary, Did You Know?,’ has been performing for over 40 years, but ‘Pulled from Darkness’ marks his feature-film acting debut, which is pretty incredible,” Johnson said.
After reading the script, Lowry said he thought “how great a writer George A. Johnson is. Plus, I’ve always loved true stories. I think true stories are so much more interesting than fiction. This is a sad/horrible beginning and a sweet ending. Just my kind of movie.”
“I was nervous, but it was fun,” Lowry said of the atmosphere on set. “I’ve never let my nerves stop me from having a good time and trying new things. And this definitely was a new thing — acting. But the atmosphere on the set felt like a family. I was just the newest member.”
Now, Johnson said, he is seeking about 200 locals to be volunteer extras in the movie.
“It’s been incredibly exciting watching the stellar cast of ‘Pulled from Darkness’ being assembled. And now it’s your turn to join the PFD family,” Johnson said to those who are interested in appearing as extras. “There’s opportunities for anybody.”
Roles needed to be filled include:
• Trafficked women, ages 18-30, any ethnicity, who will be in the dark cell with Anna during the prison scenes;
• Georgia/Armenia border guards, ages 35-50, must be of Armenian descent or look Armenian;
• Airport crowd, all ages and ethnicities;
• Armenian villagers, ages 50-90, must be of Armenian descent or look Armenian;
• Armenian children, ages 5-15, must be of Armenian descent or look Armenian, soccer skills a plus;
• Pastors, ages 30-80, all ethnicities; and
• Russian thugs, ages 25-40, must have a tough look and be of Russian descent or look Russian.
All “extra” roles are unpaid/volunteer. Johnson said there are some roles for day-players that will have lines and will be paid.
Johnson became well-known to many in the area when he produced “Homeless for the Holidays” in DeKalb County in 2010, using a cast consisting mostly of local volunteer actors. In 2015, Johnson began shooting the movie, “Thy Neighbor,” at locations in Auburn and around northeast Indiana. That movie went on to receive numerous awards and accolades. His work directing a music video, “Haunted” by The Guess Who, earned him an Emmy award.
Johnson hopes to have shooting locations and extra roles for “Pulled from Darkness” locked in place by mid-December. Anyone who wishes to be considered for an extra role should send a headshot and reel, if available, to casting@homesickmedia.com. Anyone interested in offering a location for a movie scene should contact Johnson at the same email address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.