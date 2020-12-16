Officers arrest 26
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 26 people from Dec. 8-16, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Charles Pitts, 48, of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested Dec. 8 at 11:50 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with theft, a Level 6 felony; unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle never having received valid license.
Megan Brewer, 36, of the 23700 block of Marquette Boulevard, South Bend, was arrested Dec. 8 at 11:50 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor, and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jessan Hardesty, 21, of the 300 block of Depot Crossing, Waterloo, was arrested Dec. 8 at 6:04 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
James Bryant, 41, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested Dec. 9 at 9:51 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing
Dalton Frigo, 20, of the 100 block of East Main Street, Butler, was arrested Dec. 9 at 1:09 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sheri Williams, 35, of the 4300 block of West Orland Road, Angola, was arrested Dec. 9 at 8:05 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Eugene White, 37, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested Dec. 9 at 8:36 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Carlos Martinez, 45, of the 300 block of West Maple Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 9 at 9:58 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia,, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dustin Williford, 27, of Auburn, was arrested Dec. 9 at 11 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Justin Wilkinson, 28, of the 3200 block of C.R. 59, Butler, was arrested Dec. 10 at 3:22 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor .
Lindsay Smalley, 32, of the 100 block of Harding Street, Kendallville, was arrested Dec. 10 at 7:31 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Alize Degraw, 19, of the 1100 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, was arrested Dec. 11 at 11:12 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant for charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jacob Zimmerman, 26, of the 100 block of Franklin Court, Ashley, was arrested Dec. 11 at 1:40 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Snider, 25, of East Edgewater Drive; North Pointe Crossing, Garrett, was arrested Dec. 12 at 9:46 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant charging him with invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Sterling Bastin, 54, of the 8800 block of North C.R. 260W, Wawaka, was arrested Dec. 12 at 1:37 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging nonsupport of a dependent.
Ryan Huffman, 26, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Ashley, was arrested Dec. 12 at 5:48 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with theft, a Level 6 felony, and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Larry Peters, 61, of the 900 block of East Seventh Street, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 12 at 6:32 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Cooper Wilson, 21, of the 2500 block of C.R. 19, Waterloo, was arrested Dec. 13 at 5:08 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Megan Contreras, 32, of the 1800 block of Oak Tree Road, Kendallville, was arrested Dec. 13 at 2:19 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of public tntoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Charles Nance, 50, of the 200 block of East Chestnut Street, Waterloo, was arrested Dec. 13 at 9:34 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of driving while suspended as a result of an offense, a Class A misdemeanor.
Johnni McNamara, 36, of the 300 block of C.R. 34, Corunna, was arrested Dec. 14 at 12:37 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia.
Donald Johnston, 34, of the 2000 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested Dec. 14 at 12:39 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicholas Larkin, 36, of the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue, Defiance, Ohio,
was arrested Dec. 15 at 12:56 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of burglary, a Level 2 felony, and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Jason Brady, 32, of the 200 block of South Albany Street, Wolcottville, was arrested Dec. 15 at 1:54 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Tiffany Collins, 23, of the 2300 block of C.R. 32, Waterloo, was arrested Dec. 15 at 10:41 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Adam Hayes, 35, of the 3900 block of Westlane Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 16 at 5 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office on a charge of operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
