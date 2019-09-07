AUBURN — Fall programming for children and teens is underway at Eckhart Public Library.
Returning programs include Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program, Lego Club, Kids in the Kitchen and Teen Magic: The Gathering Club.
A new addition to the lineup will be Learning STEAM through Legos, which will take place Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza Location. Each week, the group will explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics through Lego challenges. For a full schedule of programs, visit the library’s online calendar at epl.lib.in.us/calendar.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “Cari Mora” by Thomas Harris. While the ruthless Hans-Peter Schneider is on the hunt for cartel gold hidden beneath a Miami mansion, he meets Cari Mora, caretaker of the home. Cari, who traveled to Miami to escape the violence of her home country, has an iron will and will do what it takes to survive. Find this novel from the author of “The Silence of the Lambs” at the Auburn Plaza location. The book also is available in large print and audiobook.
Here’s what else is happening around the library campus the week of Sept. 9-14:
● Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program: Homeschool students in grade school or middle school will have the opportunity to learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
● Learning STEAM through Legos: Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics and interact with peers Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
● Babies and Books: The library’s youngest friends will have the chance to access a world of creativity and discovery and explore new themes and ideas through reading, play, creating and more Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
● Lego Club: The group will meet Wednesday from 4-5 p.m., at the Teen Library.
● Family Storytime: The group will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
● Story Explorers: Growing and learning library friends will have the chance to access a world of creativity and discover before heading to preschool and explore new themes and ideas through reading, play, creating, and more Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
● Kids in the Kitchen: Kids and teens can learn their way around food prep, food from other cultures, and what goes into good eating Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. Children under age of 7 will need a parent or guardian present.
● Brews+Books Book Club: The group will discuss “Vengeful” by V.E. Schwab Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at the Auburn Brewing Company, 309 N. Main St.
● Teen Magic: The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join the club Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Teen Library. Participants, both beginners and experts alike, are invited to play, learn and discuss this card game. Most games are played in commander format, but standard games are also played as well. Decks of Magic cards may be borrowed while at the club.
● Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Book Sale: The Friends will be selling gently used items including books, DVDs, and more Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Willennar Administrative Annex, 212 W. 12th St. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with 9-10 a.m. for Friends members only and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. open to the public. Friends memberships will be available for purchase at the door.
● Dog Tales: Patrons of all ages are invited to help service dogs in training by reading a book to furry friends Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9:45-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
● Will Cuppy — Somewhere Between Groucho and Robert Benchley: Wes Gehring will discuss Will Cuppy, a well-known American humorist and Auburn native, Saturday, Sept. 14, from 2-3 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center. Gehring will talk about how he discovered Cuppy’s work, some background on Cuppy, where he fits in today’s American humor, and how his dark and comical view of the world is even more pertinent today.
