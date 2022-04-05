AUBURN — Carol Foley says she and her sister, Becky Hull, feel lumps in their throats when they sing the ballad they know as “Roads.”
During the 1970s, the poignant song traditionally ended shows by DeKalb High School’s pioneering show choir, Conglomeration.
Foley is gathering alumni of the choir for one more performance of “Where the Roads Come Together” Saturday at a memorial service for Conglomeration’s founder and director, Mr. Jim Markiton.
The service will begin at 1 p.m. at Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., where Mr. Markiton once directed the church choir. His son, Geoff, daughter-in-law, Kristin, and grandson, Van, also will sing during the service, which will conclude with the alumni singing “The Lord Bless You and Keep You.”
When he arrived at DeKalb in the early 1970s, Mr. Markiton formed a traveling choir modeled on shows he had directed earlier for Up With People, a musical group founded in 1965 that still tours internationally.
“It was just young people spreading the joy of music,” Kent Johnson of Auburn said about Up With People. “He helped do that, and then brought that to DeKalb.”
More pop-oriented than other high school choirs of their day, Conglomeration members sang contemporary hit songs and danced in colorful costumes, accompanied by a band made up of fellow students. The group typically included 25-30 members during its eight-year run.
“He took a handful of average, rural high school students — turned them into performers who went beyond everyone’s expectations. When we performed, most people thought we were a college group,” said Dr. Steve Butler, now an oral surgeon in Fort Wayne.
Mr. Markiton took Conglomeration on the road to entertain audiences in Canada, Denver, New Orleans and Houston, giving a dozen or so performances on each week-long trip. The choir sang for Kiwanis conventions, at schools and even on military bases, and visited professional studios to record vinyl albums of its music.
Along with musical skills, Conglomeration alumni said, they gained confidence and stage presence that lasted a lifetime.
“He was more than a teacher, and really more than a mentor, because we can’t fathom the impact he had on all of our lives, which then has filtered down to our children and our grandchildren,” Butler said about Mr. Markiton.
“For as long as I can remember, I’ve been using what he taught me in class,” said Hull, who today teaches voice and piano from her home in Huntertown. During her high school years in the late 1970s, she sang and played piano for Conglomeration.
“He would challenge me to do things that were so far out of my comfort zone, … and just was so willing to make me stretch — as a person, as a musician,” Hull said about Mr. Markiton, who assigned Hull to tasks such as writing arrangements for the group’s four-part brass section.
“I thought there were so many life lessons that he taught, too, besides music lessons … about how to be a responsible adult,” Hull said.
“Jim was a very tough, tough director. You knew that you had to rise to a certain level” to be chosen for Conglomeration, said Mike Littlejohn of Auburn.
“That’s the excellence that he expected from us. It made me a better musician,” Littlejohn added. “Certainly, to this day, I still think about things that Jim said, yelled at us about, constantly worked with us on.”
After picking up a bass guitar to join Conglomeration, Littlejohn has spent a lifetime playing with local bands, including Auburn’s popular classic-rock group, Choice.
Conglomeration also launched Johnson into lifelong pursuits.
When he entered high school in the mid-1970s, Johnson aspired to be part of Conglomeration like his older sister, Lorie.
“It just changed a lot of things for me,” Johnson said. During his senior year, he served as the master of ceremonies for Conglomeration shows.
“I’ve been emceeing stuff the whole rest of my life, but it all started there,” Johnson said.
Starting in the mid-1980s, Johnson co-directed DeKalb High School’s show choirs for more than 30 years, assisting his wife, Shelley. Their Classic Connection and Sound Sensation groups built on Conglomeration’s tradition of high-energy shows and won seven state championships.
Mr. Markiton “helped pave the way for a choir that was recognized beyond the four walls of the high school,” Johnson said. “He just instilled joy in music. It’s something I’ve carried with me my whole life.”
