AUBURN — The DeKalb County Airport Authority Board is advertising for bids to build an extension of C.R. 62.
The extension will carry traffic between C.R. 29 and C.R. 31, a half-mile to the east. It will make way for a future expansion of the airport runway to the east, which eventually will result in closing a short stretch of C.R. 29.
A contract to extend C.R. 62 will be awarded at the airport board’s June meeting, scheduled for June 19.
Plans call for the airport to extend its runway from 5,000 to 7,100 feet in a future project with federal funding.
