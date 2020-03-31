Thieves take catalytic converters
AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is investigating three separate incidents of theft over the last 10 days.
Three local businesses have been the victims of thefts of catalytic convertors and other metal products from their properties, said Chief of Police Martin D. McCoy.
All three thefts occurred in fenced and gated areas where the suspect or suspects would be concealed from public view, McCoy said. Once inside the fenced area, the suspects are believed to have used a battery-operated saw to cut the catalytic convertors from beneath the vehicles. All of the thefts are believed to have occurred under the cover of darkness during evening hours.
Anyone who may have information on these thefts or may have observed suspicious activity that may be related to these or other crimes is asked to call Detective A. Quick at the Auburn Police Department at 920-3200, ext. 1904.
