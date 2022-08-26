AUBURN — Additional development along the 7th Street corridor on the west side of Auburn is on its way.
The Auburn Redevelopment Commission dedicated $3 million in Tax Incremental Finance Revenue (TIF) to a project proposed by Veritas Realty at 1130 W. 7th S. — the former Ponderosa location — after nearly 45 minutes of discussion during Thursday’s special meeting. The $3 million will be paid in two installments starting in 2023 and continuing to 2024.
Joe Downs III, executive vice president of Veritas Realty of Indianapolis, said his office has been working on securing the property for development over the past two years.
Downs said the land isn’t without issues, which have hampered the project and substantially raised the price of the project. The one major issue is wetlands, which sits on a large chunk of the property to the north. To build the property out, the developer first must mitigate the wetlands and relocate it.
“The wetlands issue is a substantial issue the more studies we did,” he said.
Downs estimated that it will cost somewhere between $750,000 to $800,000 to mitigate the wetlands and relocate. It is currently proposed to relocate the wetlands on the east side of town.
He said he began conversations with Mayor Mike Ley last fall as the company looked for a way to receive assistance from the city with needed infrastructure and wetlands removal.
Another key factor in the development of the property is the reconstruction of the John Ketchum Drain, which runs through the property and east through the current Pizza Hut property. The city is currently working in conjunction with the county on the replacement of the drain through an inter-local agreement.
Work on the drain is set to begin in late spring or early summer of 2023 with money for the project coming from the Redevelopment Commission’s 2023 budget, which is estimated to be around $3.26 million before the approval of an additional $1.5 million on Thursday.
The guarantee of funds from the city will aid the developers in receiving financing for the project and allow earthwork and infrastructure work to begin in 2023.
Downs said current plans have construction beginning on site within the next 12 months.
Veritas Realty is currently developing the property on the south side of 7th Street to the west of McDonald’s, which will include a McAlister’s Deli and WellNow urgent care.
“We do a lot of development in the state. We rarely ask for public assistance on our projects,” Downs said. “This is a rare occasion … in order to make it work, we feel it is a fair ask.”
Ley said everything that Downs shared was accurate in regards to the property.
“The site is unique in a sense of the issues that belie the property to allow development,” Ley said.
Estimated infrastructure work on the property would be $3.3 million, including: $763,863 for earthwork, $164,300 sanitary sewer system, $620,100 for storm sewer work, $225,250 water system, $798,922 public roadways and $750,000 wetlands mitigation. Once completed, the city would take ownership of the public roadways as they will be built to city standards.
The proposed development of the site would include three restaurants, two hotels and two additional commercial buildings.
Before calling for a vote on the issue, Redevelopment Commission President Larry Cooney said one of his biggest concerns was the hit the commission’s savings would take if it funded the project in 2023.
“I have to present our budget for 2023 at the next meeting. One of our biggest expenditures for next year is the Ketchum Drain,” Cooney said.
The Redevelopment Commission currently has close to $4.6 million in TIF revenue in the bank with an estimated revenue of $2.3 million in 2023.
“I am a believer this commission is here to facilitate growth in the city of Auburn. We have a responsibility to the taxpayers to make sure we are good stewards of the dollars,” Cooney said before calling for a vote on the issue. “We look forward to the growth.”
The allocation of the $3 million over two years was approved unanimously with 4-0 as Shelly Smaltz was absent from the meeting. Greg Lantz — a non-voting member of the board — was also absent from the meeting.
Discussion during the meeting Thursday also focused on a proposed road running east and west behind the businesses on the north side of 7th Street. The Indiana Department of Transportation will be limiting access to businesses along 7th Street during a proposed access management work to take place in 2026. The work would do away with the center turn lane.
To aid in better access to businesses, a road (Cindy Drive) has been proposed on the north side behind the current businesses that would tie into Veritas Drive, which will run to the north off of Touring Drive.
A proposed east-west road is also in the discussion phase on the south side of 7th Street, which could possibly come with future development on that side of the roadway.
